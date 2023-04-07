Gov. Scott speaks out over expelled Tennessee lawmakers

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said he’s dismayed by the Tennessee Legislature’s vote this week to expel two Democratic lawmakers.

In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled the lawmakers for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Governor Scott, a rarity among Republican governors for his support of gun control measures, says the issue could have been dealt with in a different way. “To expel someone from a legislative office that’s been elected by their constituents to represent them over a rule violation, I think is way over the top,” he said.

There will now be a special election to fill the two vacant seats in Tennessee’s Legislature.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Barre have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire.
Crews battle Barre building fire
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
File Photo
Attempted murder suspect back in court
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid

Latest News

SDF
Pets With Potential: Meet Jake
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vt. GOP lawmakers introduce transgender athlete ban
File photo
Program offers legal support to Vermont small, minority-owned businesses
sdf
Program offers legal support to Vermont small, minority-owned businesses
SDF
Study: Climate change causing more MLB home run