Gov. Scott speaks out over expelled Tennessee lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said he’s dismayed by the Tennessee Legislature’s vote this week to expel two Democratic lawmakers.

In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled the lawmakers for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Governor Scott, a rarity among Republican governors for his support of gun control measures, says the issue could have been dealt with in a different way. “To expel someone from a legislative office that’s been elected by their constituents to represent them over a rule violation, I think is way over the top,” he said.

There will now be a special election to fill the two vacant seats in Tennessee’s Legislature.

