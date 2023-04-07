Grant tries to make communities more walk and bikeable

Community leaders looking to build or revitalize bike and walking paths have the opportunity to get help from the state.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Community leaders looking to build or revitalize bike and walking paths have the opportunity to get help from the state.

VTrans is looking for grant applications through its AOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Program. That program improves access and safety for bicyclists and people through the planning, design, and construction of infrastructure projects.

Organizers say the program improves transportation options for people getting to work, tourists, and people recreating. The application deadline is June 9th.

