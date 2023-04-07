Woman accused of killing shelter coordinator to seek mental evaluation

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a homeless woman accused of using an ax and knife to kill a shelter coordinator in Vermont. Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after the attack at Morningside House in Brattleboro.

Police said she purchased the ax from a hardware store before requesting a meeting with the shelter coordinator and then striking the victim multiple times in front of horrified co-workers.

Police said the victim, Leah Rosin-Pritchard, suffered injuries to the face, neck and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An attorney for Mahvish-Jammeh declined comment Thursday.

