Legislators consider creating an Office of Film and Creative Media

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Filmmakers in Vermont will tell you it’s a challenging state to work in and a legislative report wrapped up earlier this year will back that. Now, representatives are chipping away at suggestions to grow the industry here in the Green Mountain State.

“10% of Vermont’s economy is in the creative sector,” said Rep. Stephanie Jerome. She’s sponsoring a bill that would create an Office of Film and Creative Media in Vermont. Jerome says having a central resource for filmmakers would expand networking and create opportunity in the state. Jerome points out every single college and technical school here has a film or digital media program.

“Anecdotally, we believe this is a youthful industry. It would be really wonderful to grow this as a strong adhesive industry in Vermont,” Jerome continued.

The office would be responsible for creating a database of Vermont media professionals and resources establishing a tax incentive program, and managing internship opportunities.

Advocates of creating a central resource include Chad Ervin, Co-Founder of the Vermont Production Collective, and Amy Cunningham, Executive Director of Vermont Arts Council. Ervin says they’ve talked about creating a central database, but it would be hard considering it’s not his primary job.

“The hearing went well,” Ervin said of Thursday’s House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development’s meeting. “Everyone seemed very responsive and generally energized and ready to listen and move forward.”

“The film and medie segment holds strong appeal for younger people with native digital skills and we know film festivals are growing across the state and have strong economic impacts for communities,” said Cunningham.

If this office is established, it would have a budget of $350,000 to cover one full-time employee, database software, and a website. There could be additional part time employees if needed.

“It’s a really great opportunity to build and grow this sector,” Jerome said.

In the meantime, those looking to network in Vermont’s film industry can check out the Made Here Film Festival happening in Burlington April 13th to 16th.

Related Stories:

Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

Why filmmakers face challenges shooting in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.