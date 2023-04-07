Legislators consider creating an Office of Film and Creative Media

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Filmmakers in Vermont will tell you it’s a challenging state to work in and a legislative report wrapped up earlier this year will back that. Now, representatives are chipping away at suggestions to grow the industry here in the Green Mountain State.

“10% of Vermont’s economy is in the creative sector,” said Rep. Stephanie Jerome. She’s sponsoring a bill that would create an Office of Film and Creative Media in Vermont. Jerome says having a central resource for filmmakers would expand networking and create opportunity in the state. Jerome points out every single college and technical school here has a film or digital media program.

“Anecdotally, we believe this is a youthful industry. It would be really wonderful to grow this as a strong adhesive industry in Vermont,” Jerome continued.

The office would be responsible for creating a database of Vermont media professionals and resources establishing a tax incentive program, and managing internship opportunities.

Advocates of creating a central resource include Chad Ervin, Co-Founder of the Vermont Production Collective, and Amy Cunningham, Executive Director of Vermont Arts Council. Ervin says they’ve talked about creating a central database, but it would be hard considering it’s not his primary job.

“The hearing went well,” Ervin said of Thursday’s House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development’s meeting. “Everyone seemed very responsive and generally energized and ready to listen and move forward.”

“The film and medie segment holds strong appeal for younger people with native digital skills and we know film festivals are growing across the state and have strong economic impacts for communities,” said Cunningham.

If this office is established, it would have a budget of $350,000 to cover one full-time employee, database software, and a website. There could be additional part time employees if needed.

“It’s a really great opportunity to build and grow this sector,” Jerome said.

In the meantime, those looking to network in Vermont’s film industry can check out the Made Here Film Festival happening in Burlington April 13th to 16th.

Related Stories:

Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

Why filmmakers face challenges shooting in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury
Missing Middlebury teen found dead
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh
Woman pleads not guilty to hatchet murder of Vermont shelter employee
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search
Former Vermont troopers Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen.
Advisory commission reveals it recommended firing troopers

Latest News

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh in court
Woman accused of killing shelter coordinator to seek mental evaluation
capitol theatre
Vermont representative's consider creating a film office
Rutland Public Schools
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
opioids
Advocates push Vt. lawmakers to address mounting opioid deaths