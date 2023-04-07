Local artists on display at Montpelier Artwalk

A walk through Montpelier will include something extra to look at Friday evening.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A walk through Montpelier will include something extra to look at Friday evening. The spring Artwalk in the Capital City goes from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to visit any of the 21 participating locations, meet the artists, and enjoy what the city has to offer. Venues include Artisan’s Hand, the TW Wood Gallery, and The Supreme Court Gallery. A full list of locations is available at any participating venue and online.

The theme of this year is the intersection of art and poetry.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Barre have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire.
Crews battle Barre building fire
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
Vermont hospitals in the UVM Health Network are rolling back their COVID mask requirements and...
Vt. hospitals signal rollback of COVID mask, visitation policies

Latest News

Congresswoman Becca Balint is trying to make abortion access a right in the U.S. She...
Balint sponsors act to increase abortion access
FILE
Trout fishing season begins
Easter is around the corner, and store workers are busy boxing, baking, and “bouquet-ing.”
Businesses brace for spring rush ahead of Easter weekend
File photo
Balint co-sponsors bill to protect abortion access
Senator Peter Welch is trying to change how you can use 529 savings accounts to pay for higher...
Welch introduces bill to expand college savings availability