Local artists on display at Montpelier Artwalk

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A walk through Montpelier will include something extra to look at Friday evening. The spring Artwalk in the Capital City goes from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to visit any of the 21 participating locations, meet the artists, and enjoy what the city has to offer. Venues include Artisan’s Hand, the TW Wood Gallery, and The Supreme Court Gallery. A full list of locations is available at any participating venue and online.

The theme of this year is the intersection of art and poetry.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.