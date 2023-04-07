Memorial Auditorium scoping goes back to the drawing board

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Auditorium’s future is still murky.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office Friday said that the city won’t be moving forward with two proposals they got last fall to either turn the space into an immersive art experience or convert the building into housing.

the mayor’s office says they’re re-opening the proposal process for both the auditorium and the nearby city parking lot and narrowing the focus. The next step will be more public meetings.

The city is also doing $1 million in stabilization work to try to reduce further deterioration over the next three to five years.

The auditorium has sat vacant since 2017 when it was closed due to safety issues.

