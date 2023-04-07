Memorial Auditorium scoping goes back to the drawing board

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Auditorium’s future is still murky.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office Friday said that the city won’t be moving forward with two proposals they got last fall to either turn the space into an immersive art experience or convert the building into housing.

the mayor’s office says they’re re-opening the proposal process for both the auditorium and the nearby city parking lot and narrowing the focus. The next step will be more public meetings.

The city is also doing $1 million in stabilization work to try to reduce further deterioration over the next three to five years.

The auditorium has sat vacant since 2017 when it was closed due to safety issues.

Related Stories:

Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium

Burlington is storing critical computer hardware in decrepit Memorial Auditorium

What will Burlington do with deteriorating Memorial Auditorium?

After failed bond vote, what’s next for Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium?

What’s next for the Memorial Auditorium in Burlington?

Burlington City Council to consider Memorial Auditorium designs

What does the future hold for Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium?

What should Burlington do with Memorial Auditorium?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Barre have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire.
Crews battle Barre building fire
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
File Photo
Attempted murder suspect back in court
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid

Latest News

A new exhibit at the library in Burlington highlights African-American history in the U.S....
Exhibit spotlights African-American authors and illustrators in children’s literature
File photo
Burlington Electric prepares for net-zero future
Jake
Pets with Potential: Meet Jake
“Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature” will be on...
Exhibit spotlights African-American authors and illustrators in children’s literature