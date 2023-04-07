Pets with Potential: Meet Jake

Jake
Jake(Humane Society of Chittenden County)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 16-year-old male cat named Jake.

A few things to keep in mind about Jake -- he’s an elderly cat and has a few health issues including kidney disease and hyperthyroidism. However, he is great about taking his daily pills.

Jake has also been declawed. As much as the Humane Society does not encourage declawing, they say he is a good fit for anyone worried about their furniture.

Contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County for more about Jake or other Pets with Potential.

