Program offers legal support to Vermont small, minority-owned businesses

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all heard of big companies and their army of lawyers to protect their interests in legal matters, but what about small and minority-owned businesses?

Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Entrepreneurial Legal Laboratory, VLSell, was launched in 2021 and helps Vermont’s small businesses find legal support, including businesses owned by traditionally disadvantaged individuals – BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, veteran, rural, and women.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Nicole Killoran, a professor at Vermont Law School, who runs the program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

