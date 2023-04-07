South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months in connection to overdose

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison after distributing cocaine to his housekeeper who overdosed.

Bruce Erdmann pleaded guilty last October to the charges stemming from the overdose. Court documents say his housekeeper lost consciousness and had a seizure and that Erdmann did not call 911.

The charges are unrelated to two other overdose deaths which occurred at Erdmann’s home that left his wife and neighbor’s son dead.

Erdmann himself has been in substance treatment and court filings say he’s been sober for a year now.

The sentence also includes three months of home detention.

