Stuck in Vermont: Last lambing season at Parsons’ Farm

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chester and Kathleen Parsons, known to most as Chet and Kate, are both 77 years old, and together they run the Parsons’ Farm in Richford. After a lifetime of working with cows and sheep, the couple has decided that this will be their last summer with animals.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger caught up with the couple in their barn to talk about this final lambing season.

