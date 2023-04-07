Study: Climate change causing more MLB home runs

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A new study out of Dartmouth College concludes that climate change is causing Major League Baseball players to hit more home runs.

There have been numerous reports about how climate change affects the world we live in, from extreme weather to rising sea levels. Now, for the first time, America’s past time is being thrown into the mix.

“We have temperature data, we have home run data. Baseball is just a treasure trove of data,” said Chris Callahan, a Ph.D. student in climate science.

The crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd are what many fans come to see. And a new study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society predicts that as the planet gets warmer, more balls will be blasted out of the park. “Warmer air means the molecules in that air are further apart. Which is what we mean when we say it is less dense. And in less dense air with molecules further apart, there is just less air resistance,” said Callahan, the study’s lead author.

“In some ways it’s confirming the obvious but it’s doing it for something that is pretty important for most Americans,” said Nate Dominy, a professor of anthropology and a co-author of the study.

The report found that more than 500 home runs between 2010 and 2019 can be attributed to higher-than-average temperatures resulting from climate change. And those home runs account for about 1% of all home runs hit during that decade.

“If it is changing the nature of the game, that is a big deal. baseball is one of those things that has its traditionalists, its purists. It’s something that we don’t really want to change that much,” Dominy said.

Dominy, Callahan, and the study’s two other contributors, Jeremy DeSilva and Justin Mankin, are all big baseball fans. And while they say warmer temperatures play a role at the ballpark, other factors likely have a much bigger influence over the game. “Things like changes in the construction of the baseball, changes in player performance, increases in analytics,” Callahan said.

And of course, the data only applies to outdoor stadiums. Long ball hitters in climate-controlled domes do not have a weather advantage.

