Trout fishing season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trout fishing season opens in Vt. Saturday.

Snow may be sticking around in some parts of the state, but Fish and Wildlife experts say anglers can still start the season.

They say to find small to medium low-elevation rivers or streams that aren’t too murky from spring runoff.

Use larger baits and head to areas you know have wild trout. They say if you can bait without spooking the trout, you have a good chance of catching a few fish.

