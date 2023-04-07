Vt. GOP lawmakers introduce transgender athlete ban

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One day after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a West Virginia law that sought to ban transgender athletes, some GOP lawmakers in Vermont say they want to join the 20 other states that have passed similar bans. The sponsors of the bill say they want to spark a conversation, but the proposal is meeting sharp resistance from Democrats and the governor.

House Bill 513 was introduced Friday and would prohibit individuals assigned the sex of male at birth from participating in an elementary, secondary, or post-secondary activity that is designated for girls.

Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Clarendon, the measures lead sponsor, says he heard from constituents who were concerned about fairness and safety. “The folks that I represent and the people I interact with, many see this is a pretty big issue. They feel a male participating in women’s sports is a big issue,” he said. Peterson adds that the bill does not address trans men playing in women’s sports.

The proposal brings The Vermont Legislature into the national conversation about transgender athletes in sports.

“This bill essentially is illegal, and there are no grounds for it to go anywhere because it’s discrimination,” said Dana Kaplan, the executive director of Outright Vermont. “Attempts like this to stop trans youth from their right to participate actively in school harms trans youth. We see that from the data here in Vermont and across the country.”

The bill has lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacting. House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington said in a statement that she will pass legislation to improve trans kids’ lives.

And Republican Governor Phil Scott also weighed in. “Let them be who they are and let them play. Now on a higher level -- professional, collegiate, and so forth -- there probably should be some parameters, but let’s let the kids be kids,” he said.

Twenty states have passed legislation banning transgender athletes in sports. At the Vermont Statehouse, lawmakers are taking the opposite approach, advancing a pair of bills that would safeguard people who seek or perform gender-affirming care, although the bills aren’t expected to go anywhere this session.

Rep. Peterson admits his bill faces an uphill battle. “I have no illusions that this will be the law after this year at all, but I feel like it’s important to get these things out this year, for the conversation if nothing else,” he said.

A new rule proposed Thursday by the Biden administration would prevent schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes. The proposal sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports.

