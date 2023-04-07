Vt. Senate committee advances pay hike for lawmakers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Senate committee Friday advanced a plan that would raise wages for lawmakers.

Vermont lawmakers make just over $14,000 each session, plus stipends for meals and rooms. The bill advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee would bump up lawmakers’ salaries to $23,500 by 2026.

Many in the Legislature say the low pay prevents younger and lower-income Vermonters from serving in higher office. Some critics say the legislative session should just be shortened.

Related Story:

NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Barre have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire.
Crews battle Barre building fire
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
File Photo
Attempted murder suspect back in court
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid

Latest News

SDF
Pets With Potential: Meet Jake
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vt. GOP lawmakers introduce transgender athlete ban
File photo
Program offers legal support to Vermont small, minority-owned businesses
sdf
Program offers legal support to Vermont small, minority-owned businesses
SDF
Study: Climate change causing more MLB home run