Vt. Senate committee advances pay hike for lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Senate committee Friday advanced a plan that would raise wages for lawmakers.

Vermont lawmakers make just over $14,000 each session, plus stipends for meals and rooms. The bill advanced by the Senate Appropriations Committee would bump up lawmakers’ salaries to $23,500 by 2026.

Many in the Legislature say the low pay prevents younger and lower-income Vermonters from serving in higher office. Some critics say the legislative session should just be shortened.

