Welch introduces bill to expand college savings program

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is trying to change families can use 529 savings accounts to pay for higher education.

The 529 accounts let people save up for college, university, and vocational school expenses, but there are some limits to its uses.

Senator Peter Welch and other lawmakers have introduced the Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act. It would allow 529 education savings accounts for skills training, credentialing, and certification programs.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and expand their professional opportunities. This bill makes it easier for families to do just that—whether that’s in a college classroom or through skills training and development,” Sen. Welch said in a statement. “Making it easier to access training and certification programs is a win for our local economies, and gives students of all types the tools they need to thrive.”

The bill has bipartisan support.

