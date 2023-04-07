Welch introduces bill to expand college savings program

Senator Peter Welch is trying to change how you can use 529 savings accounts to pay for higher education.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is trying to change families can use 529 savings accounts to pay for higher education.

The 529 accounts let people save up for college, university, and vocational school expenses, but there are some limits to its uses.

Senator Peter Welch and other lawmakers have introduced the Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act. It would allow 529 education savings accounts for skills training, credentialing, and certification programs.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and expand their professional opportunities. This bill makes it easier for families to do just that—whether that’s in a college classroom or through skills training and development,” Sen. Welch said in a statement. “Making it easier to access training and certification programs is a win for our local economies, and gives students of all types the tools they need to thrive.”

The bill has bipartisan support.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews in Barre have shut down an area near the post office due to a fire.
Crews battle Barre building fire
The search for a missing Vermont teen is over. Police discovered Rebecca Ball's body in the...
Vermont community mourns teen found dead after weeklong search
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
File photo
Teen arrested in Barre drug raid
Vermont hospitals in the UVM Health Network are rolling back their COVID mask requirements and...
Vt. hospitals signal rollback of COVID mask, visitation policies

Latest News

Congresswoman Becca Balint is trying to make abortion access a right in the U.S. She...
Balint sponsors act to increase abortion access
FILE
Trout fishing season begins
Easter is around the corner, and store workers are busy boxing, baking, and “bouquet-ing.”
Businesses brace for spring rush ahead of Easter weekend
File photo
Balint co-sponsors bill to protect abortion access
Senator Peter Welch is trying to change how you can use 529 savings accounts to pay for higher...
Welch introduces bill to expand college savings availability