BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be a chilly first half to the weekend, but temperatures will be warming up in a big way for most of next week. Skies will be sunny on Saturday and Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. Saturday will be cool but not as windy. Highs will be only make it into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Sunday. Easter should be looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs near normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The warm up continues well into next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Quiet conditions will remain over our region through the end of the work week. Look for partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures look to warm up well into the low to mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

