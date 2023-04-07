BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! There will be a big difference in the temperatures today compared with yesterday when we had highs in the 60s. Today, temperatures will be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s, and blustery NNW winds will make it feel even chillier. There will be a good deal of sunshine, though. But also, an upper air disturbance could kick up a few flurries in some of the higher elevations to the north, although they won’t amount to much.

The holiday weekend will feature lots of sunshine. It will still be on the cool side on Saturday, but then we will warm back up to normal for Easter Sunday! Normal high in Burlington is now 51°.

Then get ready for a serious warm-up next week! Temperatures will be getting into the low-to-mid 60s for the start of the week, and then into the upper 60s and low 70s near the end of the week. There will be lots of sunshine each day, although some clouds will mix in on Tuesday.

Try to get outside and enjoy as much of this MAX Advantage weather as possible. Have a great holiday weekend! -Gary

