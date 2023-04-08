City of Burlington launches teacher education program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington is launching an education program to train educators so they can help fill the gaps early childhood programs across the area.

They are partnering with lets grow kids for the pilot program which will offer a free early childhood education training program for 15 aspiring teachers.

The program will include a free course at the Community College of Vermont and is open to Burlington residents who have a high school diploma or G.E.D. or are graduating this spring. Once trained, teachers will be able to work in childcare centers around the area.

“We’re working to support both folks that want to enter the program,” says Burlington Early Learning Initiative Manager Rebecca Reese, “but also support the programs that are able to hire these people that are ready to step into these classrooms that are confident and ready to continue to learn from the folks that are already there,” The program is open for applications currently, with a start date some time in April.

