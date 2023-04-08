City of Burlington launches teacher education program

By Katharine Huntley and WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington is launching an education program to train educators so they can help fill the gaps early childhood programs across the area.

They are partnering with lets grow kids for the pilot program which will offer a free early childhood education training program for 15 aspiring teachers.

The program will include a free course at the Community College of Vermont and is open to Burlington residents who have a high school diploma or G.E.D. or are graduating this spring. Once trained, teachers will be able to work in childcare centers around the area.

“We’re working to support both folks that want to enter the program,” says Burlington Early Learning Initiative Manager Rebecca Reese, “but also support the programs that are able to hire these people that are ready to step into these classrooms that are confident and ready to continue to learn from the folks that are already there,” The program is open for applications currently, with a start date some time in April.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose
File Photo
Attempted murder suspect back in court
An investigation is underway in Rutland City where school officials say a middle school student...
Investigation underway at Vt. school after alleged threat by student
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vt. GOP lawmakers introduce transgender athlete ban
A driver led police on a chase in Maine and New Hampshire, briefly dragging a state trooper...
Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase

Latest News

lqm
MAX Advantage Forecast
LQM
City of Burlington launches teacher education program
LQM
What To Do: Saturday, April 8
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue gets a new look