Groundworks staff to take time off to grieve loss of co-worker

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - After one of their homeless shelter employees was allegedly killed by a resident this week, Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro says staff are taking three weeks off to grieve her traumatic death.

Police say, Monday 36-year-old Leah Rosin-Pritchard was brutally murdered by Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh with a hatchet. Mahvish-Jammeh has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Rosin-Pritchard was the Morningside House coordinator. While staff process and heal from Leah’s loss, Community partners will take over client services from food to medical care.

Starting Friday through May 2nd overnight shelter residents are housed in motels.

For Resources:

Food—Putney Foodshelf: ops.putneyfoodshelf@gmail.com

Outreach to/Support for shelter guests in motels—HCRS: wwentwor@hcrs.org

Healthcare—Brattleboro Memorial Hospital: rburns@bmhvt.org

Overall Coordination and Coordinator troubleshooting: kmcgraw@bmhvt.org

Related Stories:

Woman accused of killing shelter coordinator to seek mental evaluation

Woman arrested for murder at Brattleboro homeless shelter

Police investigating suspicious death at Brattleboro homeless shelter

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.