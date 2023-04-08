Ohavi Zedek Synagogue gets a new look

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington will be celebrating renovations.

Over the last year renovations took place in the main sanctuary where the host regular and holiday services. They included new carpet, chairs, and a new bema—which is a raised platform for Torah reading during services—to their updates. The celebration will been incorporated with the 9:15 Shabbat morning service.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.