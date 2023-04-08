Rep. Stefanik receives briefing on Schoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE, NY. (WCAX) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continues to press the FBI on its investigation into a deadly limo crash.

It happened in 2018 in Schoharie, New York when the brakes failed and killed 20 people, including four sisters from Chazy Lake.

The owner of that limo was an informant in the FBI’s human source program. The FBI recently updated Stefanik’s house intelligence committee -- on their investigation into the crash.

She says that’s a good first step but more transparency is needed.

“We’re pushing the FBI to not only brief the families but also make that public so that the media, that has been so important in shining a light on this, so that we can continue to focus on how we need to strengthen the oversight over the confidential human source program” said Rep. Stefanik.

Stefanik says that informant helped the FBI in terrorism cases but also had run-ins with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

