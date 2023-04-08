What To Do: Saturday, April 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

It’s Baby Farm Animal Celebration Day at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. You and your family can see the new baby calves, piglets, chicks, ducklings and more while learning about how they are cared for. There will also be wagon rides from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and food for purchase from various on site food trucks. You’ll even be able to plant an heirloom seed in a peat pot to take home for your own garden. Museum members get in free, but for others, museum admission is $17 for adults and $10 for children.

Killington Resort is hosting the Woodward Wind Down today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This end-of-the-season jam session is for snowboarders and skiers of all skill levels. You’ll move through Woodward Mountain’s peace park with the park crew and finish with a complimentary burrito for lunch. There will even be a chance to win prizes from Burton afterwards! This is a free event for passholders, and if you aren’t one, there is no extra charge after the lift ticket. They do ask that you register on their website if you want to participate.

Food Not Bombs Burlington is hosting a Ramadan Iftar BBQ To Go event for the greater Burlington area’s Muslim residents from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. tonight. All meals served will be gluten free halal foods with your choice of beef, lamb, chicken, or vegan options. They suggest a sliding scale donation from $5 to $20 per meal, or to volunteer with them if money is not an option. Donations will go towards future mutual aid projects by the event organizers. They do ask that you either text or call 802-272-8339 by 3:00 pm to place your order.

The UVM Fencing Club is hosting their Legend of The Lake Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today in the PFG Athletic Complex. It’s an opportunity for fencers in the region to practice and show off their skills. There will be multiple events running throughout the day at separate times for different sword types. If you are interested in participating, you can register on their website. There’s a $15 fee per event for fencers. If you are only trying to watch the fencing, spectators can come free of charge.

The 2nd Annual Spring Fling concert is going on at Sugarbush from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today. You can enjoy live music from local Vermont band The Grift, artist Kat Wright, and Bronx-based DJ Logic. They will also be putting on their annual pond skimming event. This is a free event, but non-perishable food donations for the Mad River Valley Community Pantry would be appreciated.

Catamount Arts is putting on a Bluegrass Night at ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury. The event, starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight, will feature the band Beg, Steal or Borrow—a local group known for their high energy bluegrass arrangements. This is also a free event where donations are encouraged.

