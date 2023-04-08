Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a great Easter Weekend on the way. Today will be mostly sunny, but still a bit chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be cold, with lows mainly in the 20s, but teens are once again likely in the colder valleys. Easter Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs around 50 degrees.

The week is looking quiet overall, with unseasonably warm temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, with highs near 60 on Monday, then into the low 60s Tuesday. A backdoor cold front is expected to come through Tuesday night, with some showers along that. That will cool us down a notch for Wednesday, which is expected to be in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s…possibly even a few upper 70s on Friday. The one drawback is the brush fire risk is likely to increase during the week. Otherwise, it will be gorgeous weather for being outdoors.

