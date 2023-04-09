Behind the scenes of Shrek the Musical

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) For the last four months Lyric Theater Company has been working on their latest production, Shrek The Musical.

Saturday was their first rehearsal at the Flynn. with lots of singing, costumes, and on stage props.

With over thirty cast members on the team, performers are working on their on stage chemistry and mastering their characters.

They all say they’re excited to present the musical.

“This is actually my first time performing on the Flynn stage. So it’s crazy, it’s very exciting. It really just comes down to communication, trust, love for the art. Really falling in love with the character that you’re building,” said performer Ry Poulin who’s playing Shrek.

“Interestingly my character, we are entering this phase of rehearsal where I am starting to sort of remove myself from the group. During rehearsal. Because although Sean loves fairytale creatures. Lord Farquaad does not,” said performer Sean Reeks playing Lord Farquaad.

Behind the stage, technical teams have been busy building sets. as hair and makeup crews have been at work getting dressing rooms ready for quick changes.

An orchestra has also been preparing with the cast members to get the right sound.

Directors and producers say now that they are at the Flynn their vision is always shifting and changing. Their schedules are jam-packed up until show night.

“Our evenings are dedicated to runs of the show. Whether it be adding in costumes, adding in orchestra. During the day Freda and I get to spend a lot of time working with our lighting team. A lot of our technical teams. Setting up for those evening rehearsals. So, it’s kind of a clear your schedule kind of week,” said Co-Director Christopher Brown.

Soon they’ll get to see their vision come to life.

“It’s you know, reading the story. You know, finding the people in the story. Picturing the places in the story. You just work through the script. For me there are a couple of scenes that I have visualized for eighteen months,” explained Co-Director Freda Tutt.

Performers say there are lots of surprises in store for the audience.

“I am excited for people to see how Duloc comes together, and our Lord Farquaad,” said performer Sarah Connor, playing Fiona.

Cast, crew, and Orchestra members will be rehearsing for the next couple of days until opening night on Thursday. Your tickets can be found online or at the door.

https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2023/4/shrek

