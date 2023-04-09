Burlington seeks a new sister city in Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington is looking for a new sister city in Ukraine.

The idea came from two queen city residents who have traveled to Ukraine and Poland to bring aid to people living there. As part of mayor Miro Weinberger’s State of the City address, they are exploring a cities in Ukraine that Burlington can partner with in the sister city program.

They hope to give support and any expertise from within Burlington to help with that city’s needs. The mayor hopes they will know which Ukrainian city will be chosen by this time next year.

