Egg hunt energy : kids can locate hundreds in a matter of minutes

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Easter weekend so Saturday kids in Colchester got some eggs-ercise.

Around 300 kids took part in a hidden Egg hunt at Bayside Park. They raced to collect the most easter eggs Colchester High School’s National Honor Society, and Boy Scout Troop 601 stuffed. Some of the eggs contained coupons for bigger prizes.

“We stuffed close to 3500 eggs and within a few mins they were gone. Looking at the kids, the surprise, the excitement on their face as they go running through the fields looking for eggs,” said Jeffery Fontaine, incoming President of the Colchester Lion’s Club.

8th grader Aliya Fontaine explains what was in one of the prize baskets, “It’s a coloring book, chocolate, peeps, a stuffy, some crayons and other candies.” The event has been organized by the Colchester Lion’s Club for the past 30 years. In addition to planning the hunt they also hosted a food drive for the Colchester community food shelf. The easter bunny itself even made an appearance.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.