Egg hunt energy : kids can locate hundreds in a matter of minutes

By Laura Ullman
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Easter weekend so Saturday kids in Colchester got some eggs-ercise.

Around 300 kids took part in a hidden Egg hunt at Bayside Park. They raced to collect the most easter eggs Colchester High School’s National Honor Society, and Boy Scout Troop 601 stuffed. Some of the eggs contained coupons for bigger prizes.

“We stuffed close to 3500 eggs and within a few mins they were gone. Looking at the kids, the surprise, the excitement on their face as they go running through the fields looking for eggs,” said Jeffery Fontaine, incoming President of the Colchester Lion’s Club.

8th grader Aliya Fontaine explains what was in one of the prize baskets, “It’s a coloring book, chocolate, peeps, a stuffy, some crayons and other candies.” The event has been organized by the Colchester Lion’s Club for the past 30 years. In addition to planning the hunt they also hosted a food drive for the Colchester community food shelf. The easter bunny itself even made an appearance.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vt. GOP lawmakers introduce transgender athlete ban
A driver led police on a chase in Maine and New Hampshire, briefly dragging a state trooper...
Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Rep. Stefanik receives briefing on Schoharie limo crash
Dartmouth College's Memorial Field in Hanover.
Study: Climate change causing more MLB home runs

Latest News

Milton Seed and Plant Swap
Excited gardeners meet to exchange seeds and plants in Milton
USDA Rural Development
Funding to help Vermont farms go green
Car seat safety tips
Properly installed car seats can save lives
Funding to help Vermont farms go green