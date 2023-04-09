Excited gardeners meet to exchange seeds and plants in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring is here and with the season, many are getting ready to garden.

On Saturday the town of Milton had its first plant cutting and seed swap. Community Member Lauren Blume put the event together, she said this is the first time Milton has had a seed swap. And her hope was that it’ll encourage more people to put native plants in their gardens.

“Probably like many of us I am very excited for spring to start. I love gardening. I learned a while ago that if I wanted to attract more birds to my yard you plant things that they eat. They eat berries and bugs. And if you want to attract bugs you need to have native plants,” said Dani Fuoco, Mother with two kids in car seats.

The Milton Library and Rec Center say they are now working together to figure out a Pertinent seed swap event.

