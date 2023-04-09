Fairfax man arrested after threatening store customers with a knife

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year old for threatening customers and coworkers of a Fairfax market with a knife.

Police say Andrew Tippy, an employee of the Steeple Market in Fairfax began threatening numerous customers and coworkers with a knife. Officials say he was shouting profanities and threats to those around him. Tippy was ultimately arrested and held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Center.

He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and retail theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vt. GOP lawmakers introduce transgender athlete ban
A driver led police on a chase in Maine and New Hampshire, briefly dragging a state trooper...
Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Rep. Stefanik receives briefing on Schoharie limo crash
Dartmouth College's Memorial Field in Hanover.
Study: Climate change causing more MLB home runs

Latest News

It’s Easter weekend so Saturday kids in Colchester got some eggs-ercise.
Egg hunt energy : kids can locate hundreds in a matter of minutes
Milton Seed and Plant Swap
Excited gardeners meet to exchange seeds and plants in Milton
USDA Rural Development
Funding to help Vermont farms go green
Car seat safety tips
Properly installed car seats can save lives
Funding to help Vermont farms go green