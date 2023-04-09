Fairfax man arrested after threatening store customers with a knife

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year old for threatening customers and coworkers of a Fairfax market with a knife.

Police say Andrew Tippy, an employee of the Steeple Market in Fairfax began threatening numerous customers and coworkers with a knife. Officials say he was shouting profanities and threats to those around him. Tippy was ultimately arrested and held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Center.

He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and retail theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court on Monday.

