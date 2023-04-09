Funding to help Vermont farms go green

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont farms could become greener in the near future with the help of some federal funding. 1 billion dollars is being made available nationwide for farms and rural businesses to invest in renewable energy technology or make energy efficiency upgrades on their farms. USDA Rural Development is in charge of the funding and their Vermont office believes we will see about 7 to 8 million dollars’ worth of that money. They believe making investments in renewable energy in rural areas will uplift entire communities, cutting carbon, and costs for both farms and businesses.

“What we are doing is supporting small businesses across our state to be able to do the work that they do, but not have to continue to pay increasing fuel costs all the time,” said Sarah Waring, USDA Rural Development.

The Rural Energy for America program isn’t new according to USDA rural development, but this billion dollar infusion in funding they believe will speed up the renewable transition exponentially.

