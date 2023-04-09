Properly installed car seats can save lives

By Laura Ullman
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Having a properly installed safety seat could save a child’s life in the event of a crash.

At the Hinesburg Fire Department Saturday morning, parents got the opportunity to have their car seats inspected by child safety technicians to make sure they were properly installed. The National Highway Safety Administration says that car seats reduce the risk of death by 71% for infants, and 54% for toddlers.

First responders there gave thorough explanations of the potential dangers for kids in cars on the road.

“We found that most car seats in the state of Vermont, fifty percent, have a misuse rate, it may just be a suggestion reference of buckling it or tightness or a harness placement,” said Lt. Allen Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

They did a lot here today. So they went over absolutely everything about how the kids came in buckled in the car seat. They went over how the car seat was installed. They removed the car seat and checked it over extensively. Showed me how to fix some trouble with one of the installations of the car seat and also went over making sure we’re being properly buckled,” said Dani Fuoco, mother with two kids in car seats.

The Vermont Health Department will continue to hold ‘Child Safety Technician Training’ classes throughout the year.

