Supreme Court ruling that will decide the fate of affirmative action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization called students for fair admissions has sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina over their admissions policy of affirmative action. The case has been brought before the supreme court to decide if considering race on applications violates federal law.

“Affirmative Action is truly something that has been around for decades in this country, and the goal is that employers, schools the government, because of historic lack of representation should take affirmative steps to find people of diverse backgrounds to provide opportunity” said VT Law School professor Jared Carter.

The plantiffs argue Affirmative Action discriminates against Asian Americans and non-minority students.

“The odds on analysis says the supreme court’s going to strike it down and say you can’t have race even as a factor among many,” said Carter.

WCAX reached out to UVM, Champlain College, Vermont State Colleges and Middlebury College to see how they’re preparing for the ruling. The schools say without knowing the exact language of the decision, no formal plan has been released, but all the schools maintain a commitment to racial diversity. Middlebury college is participating in the case by signing a brief on the side of Harvard and Affirmative Action. In a previous ruling in 2003, retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote in her opinion that in 25 years... “the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary.”

“How could it be that the median wealth of a black family is 1/13th of that of a white family. How could that be? And how do you fix that? I mean if you had five honest hard long lifetimes of work. You could not close the thirteen to one wealth gap in America, but how could that fact exist at the same time we’re talking about getting rid of affirmative action. I mean how else would you fix it?” said Rev. Mark Hughes, Executive Director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance.

In California, considering racial preferences has already been banned. A study done at the U.C. Berkley in 2020 showed a steep decline of Black and Hispanic enrollment after the proposition passed. The Supreme Court is expected to release its decision this spring.

“In the next month or two, we’re likely to get the court’s holding on this, and it may very well shake up significantly the way colleges and universities admit students and use race and Affirmative Action,” said Carter.

No matter the decision it seems that Vermont Universities will still find ways to racially diversify their campus.

