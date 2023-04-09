UVM women’s lacrosse picks up big home win

Cats come from behind to move to 2-2 in conference play
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After leading 3-2 early on, UVM women’s lacrosse played from behind until they took a 12-11 lead in the fourth quarter, improving to 2-2 in conference play.

“We knew there was a lot of pressure going into this game. Our team, this whole week we’ve been practicing, we knew we needed to win,” said Ava Vasile, who scored five goals in the win. “We started out like any other game, we just went out hard. We had a great week of practice, we just saw it as another opportunity so we went in really hard.”

