What To Do: Sunday, April 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Easter Sunday.

There will be a Sunday Farmers Market at the Four Quarters Brewing patio in Winooski from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. You can shop around from Vermont vendors for farm fresh produce, delicious bakery bread, and locally made honey. There will also be hand crafted jewelry & pottery, locally distilled spirits, and homemade CBD products for sale. The event itself is free to attend.

Eddy Farm School in Middlebury is hosting their own Easter Egg Hunt from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today. They will also have an open barn for you to come in and meet the horses from the rider school, along with pony rides you can enjoy yourself. There will be prizes, egg painting, and refreshments on top of the egg hunt. This is a free event where all are welcome, but they do ask that no dogs are brought to the farm.

Outright Vermont is hosting their monthly Gender Creative Kids Group event from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today. It’s an opportunity for gender non-conforming children under 13 and their parents to have a safe space to come together and connect. Maple sugaring, birdwatching, sledding, and farm visits are some of the many activities they do as a group. You can reach out to Outright Vermont to find out which activities are happening each month.

