BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a beautiful Easter Weekend, with plenty of sunshine and starting off chilly, but ending warmer. The week will feature much-above average temperatures, with the first 80-degree readings possible by the end of the week into next weekend.

Monday will continue the sunny weather, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a fantastic day to head outdoors and enjoy the spring weather.

The week is looking very dry, but a clipper system to our north will swipe our region with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, and the chance for afternoon and evening showers. Any showers will be light. It will be breezy and continued mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will also be mild, only getting down into the upper 30s to low 40s. Any showers will end Tuesday night, with a dry and cooler day Wednesday. Highs will be mainly in the 50s, which is still a bit above average for this time of year.

Much warmer weather will move in Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be near 50 degrees. Dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue Friday through Sunday, with highs in the 70s, and a few spots possibly reaching 80 degrees. The only drawback is that the brush fire risk will increase during the week, so make sure to obey any burn bans.

