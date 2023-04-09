BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be a cold start to Easter Sunday, with early morning lows in the teens and 20s. The rest of the day will be beautiful, however. It will be sunny and warmer than Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Sunny skies will continue again Monday, with even warmer highs in the low 60s.

An unseasonably warm week is on the way, with very dry weather, except for a little fly in the ointment Tuesday afternoon and night, when a backdoor cold front will drop in. That will bring scattered showers during that time. Highs on Tuesday will be near 60 degrees, as will be Wednesday. Wednesday itself will be dry as the front retreats north as a warm front.

Even warmer temperatures are in store for Thursday, as highs are expected to reach the low to mid 70s. Friday will be a touch cooler, in the upper 60s, but low 70s are expected again for Saturday. The one disadvantage to this gorgeous stretch of weather is that the brush fire risk will be on the rise.

