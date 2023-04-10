Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Swatting calls have graduated to college.

In the last two weeks, more than 200 elementary, middle or high schools in New York were targeted, including in Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena and Moriah. And in February, 21 Vermont schools and their communities were victimized.

Now, an area college has found itself in the crosshairs of swatters.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police got a call reporting an active shooter with an AR-15 wearing a suicide vest was in the Davis Family Library at Middlebury College.

Police say when they got there, it was clear there was no active shooter, just students in the library doing work.

Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley says his officers spent about three hours searching the area and found nothing.

“This is something that has been happening recently, over the past few months at several schools here in Vermont. But on a more national basis, around various parts of the country, at colleges and universities are getting the same type of calls. But we can never be too careful and we handle every one as though it’s real,” Hanley said.

Middlebury College sent out an annoucement to students and staff Monday morning thanking emergency responders. Classes were not canceled but the school asked teachers to be understanding if some students didn’t show up for class.

Students are grateful it was a hoax but say it was still really scary.

“I felt relieved because I was praying to God, hoping that nothing was serious and everyone was OK. So, it was a sigh of relief. It’s still really scary. I think it really shows the reality of what’s going on in our country,” said Alex Defeo, a student.

“Our generation, I feel like all of the kids my age in college right now. This is not new, this is something we have been seeing on the TV since we were little. I just think that people shouldn’t have that easy access to guns,” student Ashley Townsend said.

Chief Hanley says he doesn’t know what the long-term solution is and all they can do is answer the call.

“I can’t imagine what the motivation is. It could be anything, but we get the call and we go,” Hanley said.

Students I talked to told me that they are still processing the news, and they hope campus will start to feel like it’s back to normal very soon.

