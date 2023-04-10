Balint says judge’s ruling on abortion pill sets dangerous precedent

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone are sowing alarm and confusion, and opening a new front in the battle over abortion in the United States.

A federal judge in Texas on Friday put on hold federal approval of mifepristone, one of the most commonly used medications to end pregnancies.

Another federal judge in the state of Washington ruled differently in a separate case and ordered the federal government not to restrict the drug’s availability.

The conflicting rulings set this case for a potential fast-track to the Supreme Court where nationwide access to the drug could be on the line.

The court cases all but ensure that abortion rights will be a hot topic in next year’s presidential election.

Congresswoman Becca Balint says the decision by that Texas judge sets a dangerous precedent. In a statement, Balint, D-Vermont, said, in part: “What other safe and effective drugs will be removed because of political and ideological extremism? This is an assault on reproductive rights and women’s freedom.”

The Biden administration says it will appeal the ruling which suspends FDA approval for mifepristone.

Related Stories:

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion

Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly threatening customers and...
Vt. man arrested for allegedly threatening store customers with knife
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
Winooski Necessity Store
Winooski School opens ‘Necessity Store’ for students and community
Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose

Latest News

No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
dontuse
Balint says judge's ruling on abortion pill sets dangerous precedent
font
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook