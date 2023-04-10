Balint says judge’s ruling on abortion pill sets dangerous precedent

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone are sowing alarm and confusion, and opening a new front in the battle over abortion in the United States.

A federal judge in Texas on Friday put on hold federal approval of mifepristone, one of the most commonly used medications to end pregnancies.

Another federal judge in the state of Washington ruled differently in a separate case and ordered the federal government not to restrict the drug’s availability.

The conflicting rulings set this case for a potential fast-track to the Supreme Court where nationwide access to the drug could be on the line.

The court cases all but ensure that abortion rights will be a hot topic in next year’s presidential election.

Congresswoman Becca Balint says the decision by that Texas judge sets a dangerous precedent. In a statement, Balint, D-Vermont, said, in part: “What other safe and effective drugs will be removed because of political and ideological extremism? This is an assault on reproductive rights and women’s freedom.”

The Biden administration says it will appeal the ruling which suspends FDA approval for mifepristone.

