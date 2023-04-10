Broadband rollout brings apprenticeship program to NEK

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting the last mile connected is the goal but getting the staff to do the work has been a challenge.

Training is starting this spring for the Broadband Installer Apprenticeship Program.

NEK Broadband is looking for help with the course teaching safety training, technology instruction, classroom and online work, and OSHA training.

When successfully completed, trainees will enter an industry with the potential for high-paying jobs and opportunities for growth. For more information on the program or to apply visit their website.

