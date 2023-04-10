Crews battle brush fire in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple crews battled a brush fire in Colchester on Monday.

The call came in from Sand Road just after noon.

Colchester fire officials say when they arrived, flames in the yard were moving in all directions.

They quickly moved to prevent the fire from spreading to the house.

Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by a recreational fire Sunday night that was not fully extinguished and rekindled.

“This time of year is problematic because the vegetation hasn’t greened yet, so there is a lot of dry vegetation on the ground. So, people should be very careful of where they burn and what they’re burning,” Colchester Fire Chief Seth Lasker said.

Lasker says there is a statewide forest fire warning right now.

