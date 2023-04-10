Cyber security college courses attract new students in growing field

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Helping to track down where a call came from could be the job of a cyber security specialist, and they may be trained here in Vermont.

The new program at St. Michaels College is about to take its first students in the fall, but about an hour south at Norwich University, cyber security courses have been a staple, and they are only getting more popular.

“There’s no going back now that we have the internet and we have the technology, it just so happens that my interests are very similar to what the world is dealing with right now,” said Norwich University Senior, Andrew Luzatto.

Andrew Luzatto and Kyla Fielding are Computer Security & Information Assurance majors. Luzatto is considering going into cyber policy and working with user agreements. Fielding is looking to strengthen companies that find where they’re cyber-vulnerable.

“There are multiple other just niches that you can get into with cyber security, in general, is protecting your assets protecting people and what’s valuable to them just in the cyber realm,” said Fielding.

The program at Norwich is growing by the year Professor Huw Read says in 2015 they graduated in single digits. Now around 50 students are graduating every year.

“In the past 10 or 15 years been trying to match up what courses were doing what majors were doing in universities, and what employers needed. Now, thanks to frameworks that the government’s been rolling out, we’re able to manipulate those better and say, with these skills, this is the kind of job you can go into, and they’ll be recognized by certain employers,” said Read.

The demand is so high they’re adding a new concentration of information and warfare.

“How foreign adversaries are perhaps trying to influence elections by trying to feed us with false information, incite violence in different places and parts of the country. And an information warfare specialist will be one that’s able to identify that and counter it,” said Read.

Meanwhile in Colchester St. Michael’s College is looking to graduate cyber security majors too. The school is part of a 135-university consortium where cybersecurity courses are offered. Interested students would take computer science and other courses in person, and cybersecurity classes online.

“That curriculum has been developed and designed by noted experts in the field. It also gives us access to faculty who live all over the place, and many of whom are practitioners and working in the field,” said Jeffery Trumbower with St. Michael’s College.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Jeffery Trumbower said there’s a high demand for students who graduate with the degree and a high demand from high school students looking for colleges that offer the major. The main focus is cyber threat mitigation and IT fundamentals.

“If a student just did this, but then decided to go into other fields, I could imagine it could serve them well, just having understood the psychological aspects, the technical aspects, the data aspects there. There’s it’s a very interdisciplinary kind of thing,” said Trumbower.

The class will be offered for students in the fall 2023 semester and Trumbower said it’s possible a current student could swap to this major, but it’s too early to tell.

