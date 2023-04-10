Future of Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium back up in the air again

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is going back to the drawing board on future plans for Memorial Auditorium.

The move comes after two previous proposals fell through. Those would have either turned the space into an immersive art experience or converted the building into housing. But of them backed out and the city thought the other plan just wouldn’t work.

Memorial Auditorium is nearly 100 years old and has sat vacant since 2017 when safety and structural issues forced the city to shutter it.

The most recent attempt to redevelop the property allowed Burlington to keep ownership of the building and put specific requirements on tenants.

But now it’s back to the drawing board. On the table-- partial or total demolition or even selling the historic structure.

The city says it needs to be flexible.

“We felt it was best at this point to open up the options and see what comes in. We have an obligation to deal with the building; it’s a historic structure. It’s been allowed to deteriorate, it’s not a safe structure and I don’t think anyone in the community thinks it’s the asset it could be and should be,” said Brian Pine, the director of Burlington’s Community & Economic Development Office.

The city is also carrying out stabilization work to ensure the building doesn’t fall into further disrepair over the next several years.

And it’s not just the building that might go up for sale; the parking lot behind it would also be part of the deal.

