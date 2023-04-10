Green Mountain Union board to hear complaints about ‘Chieftains’ mascot

The Green Mountain Union High School board will meet Tuesday night to hear complaints regarding its mascot.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Union High School board will meet Tuesday night to hear the first round of complaints regarding its mascot.

Some say the “Chieftans” mascot name violates Act 152, a law that took effect last year directing schools to move away from branding that refers to a racial group, individual, custom or tradition.

Others want to keep it.

There’s been a back-and-forth about whether the mascot should stay or go.

The name Chieftain was ditched at a January school board meeting, but that decision was reversed in February.

