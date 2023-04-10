Green Mountain Union board to hear complaints about ‘Chieftains’ mascot

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Union High School board will meet Tuesday night to hear the first round of complaints regarding its mascot.

Some say the “Chieftans” mascot name violates Act 152, a law that took effect last year directing schools to move away from branding that refers to a racial group, individual, custom or tradition.

Others want to keep it.

There’s been a back-and-forth about whether the mascot should stay or go.

The name Chieftain was ditched at a January school board meeting, but that decision was reversed in February.

