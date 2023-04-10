Leaders caution residents about backyard burn safety

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s finally feeling like spring leading to many folks getting out into the yard to pick up. But environmental experts want residents to keep some things in mind before any backyard burning.

That includes allowing green materials to dry before burning, considering wind speeds, getting a burn permit, and making sure to not create excessive smoke.

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation suggests not burning at all, and letting things decompose naturally.

