Made in Vermont: Van Ness Woodcrafts

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Andy Van Ness, wood is merely a canvas; the real art is in the details.

Van Ness has always been an artsy guy. In fact, he’s an art school grad. But his medium was photography and videography, with dreams of work on the silver screen. Those dreams, he says, were fairly short-lived.

“I worked in Hollywood for about two weeks and that was about all I could take,” he recounted.

Fortunately, he had a long-standing love of woodworking that started when he was a kid.

“It was just something I always loved to do and I was mostly just carving. I had a couple of books that I got from art stores or the library,” Van Ness said.

That love, coupled with his desire to work for himself, landed him in his Jonesville woodshop, creating for Van Ness Woodcrafts. Van Ness is a pagan and says he loves woodworking because he gets to honor the life of the trees. His affinity for medieval or Celtic designs is just happenstance. If it’s magical, mystical or medieval, Van Ness is probably willing to make it.

“I don’t know exactly why, but it’s a thing,” he laughed.

His works take all shapes and sizes, from goblets to bowls to chairs and giant mugs he calls tankards.

“I make mine with dowelled handles so that can never break. The bottoms are cut into a groove that holds it permanently so it won’t leak,” he explained.

He’s also started venturing into gaming sets, like chess boards, cribbage tables and even 20-sided dice. All of the details on his work are hand-carved or hand-burned. And if these wares look like something you’d find at a Renaissance Faire, that’s because that’s precisely where you can find them.

“Someone saw them and said, ‘Do you do Renaissance Faire?’ And I didn’t know what they were talking about. Then I went and found out what it was and I fell in love with the idea,” he said.

You can also find these wooden works on the Van Ness Woodcrafts website, Etsy, Facebook or Instagram pages. Van Ness says he’s always happy to consider custom work because sharing his art with others is the best part of all.

“If I do the Renaissance Faire and people come into the booth, you can see the brightening in their face and they love these things,” he explained. “That’s when I know I’m doing something right.”

