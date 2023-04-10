Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WCAX) - Massachusetts State Police say a Vermont man is expected to be charged in connection with his 2-year-old son’s death, after troopers say he lost the child in the Hudson Brook.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Massachusetts troopers responded to a crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg. They say the driver, Darel Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vermont, told first responders that his child was missing. According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, troopers and firefighters searched the nearby Hudson Brook for the child and found him just before 2:20 a.m.

First responders began first aid on the scene for drowning injuries, the post said. The child was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Galorenzo was also transported to the hospital, after showing signs of impairment. He’s being charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Police anticipate additional charges related to the toddler’s death.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office says Galorenzo will be arraigned Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly threatening customers and...
Vt. man arrested for allegedly threatening store customers with knife
Winooski Necessity Store
Winooski School opens ‘Necessity Store’ for students and community
Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless shelter.
Groundworks staff to take time off to grieve loss of co-worker
Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose
City of Burlington launches teacher education program

Latest News

It’s finally feeling like spring leading to many folks getting out into the yard to pick up. ...
Leaders caution residents about backyard burn safety
Vermont’s treasurer is slated to announce a big investment in Housing and Climate Initiatives.
Treasurer Pieciak to announce housing, climate investment
Getting the last mile connected is the goal but getting the staff to do the work has been a...
Broadband rollout brings apprenticeship program to NEK
Helping to track down where a call came from could be the job of a cyber security specialist,...
Cyber security college courses attract new students in growing field