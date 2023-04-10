Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WCAX) - Massachusetts State Police say a Vermont man is expected to be charged in connection with his 2-year-old son’s death, after troopers say he lost the child in the Hudson Brook.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Massachusetts troopers responded to a crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg. They say the driver, Darel Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vermont, told first responders that his child was missing. According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, troopers and firefighters searched the nearby Hudson Brook for the child and found him just before 2:20 a.m.

First responders began first aid on the scene for drowning injuries, the post said. The child was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Galorenzo was also transported to the hospital, after showing signs of impairment. He’s being charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Police anticipate additional charges related to the toddler’s death.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office says Galorenzo will be arraigned Monday morning.

