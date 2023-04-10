No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A late-night active shooter call causes confusion for students at Middlebury College. Reports of an active shooter came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley said the call came into the Williston State Police barracks describing that someone was in the College library wearing a vest and carrying a weapon. When they arrived, however, it did not appear to be the case.

“It was Sunday night as usual in the library. There was nothing going on, there was no panic, there was nothing to indicate that there was a threat inside the building,” said Chief Hanley.

After evacuating students from the building, police searched the area and found nothing.

“This can create quite a lot of panic, it did on the campus suddenly seeing an army of police officers coming here, you know with the emergency lights on. Everything is fine, there’s nothing going on, nobody in any danger, and there is no threat,” said Chief Hanley.

A shelter-in-place order was put into place by the school but that was lifted around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.