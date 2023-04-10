Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit when they crashed in Stowe.

It happened Sunday at about 5:30 a.m. on Route 100 near the intersection of Stagecoach Road.

Vermont State Police say a trooper spotted a car going 96 mph in a 40 mph zone. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not yield. The car then crashed a few hundred feet away, and police say the driver jumped out and took off on foot.

Investigators say they later found and identified the driver as a 17-year-old from Burlington. And they say during their roadside investigation, they saw indicators of impairment.

Police took the juvenile into custody. They did not release the name.

No one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the state police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.