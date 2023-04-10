South Burlington drafts registry ordinance to try to get a handle on rentals

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is trying to get a handle on its rental properties. City officials drafted an ordinance that would create a registry and regulations for all rental properties in South Burlington.

City officials say 40% of all housing in South Burlington is long-term rentals. Short-term rentals make up less than 1%.

The new ordinance would require recurring safety inspections instead of the one currently required before the first tenant moves in.

You would also need to live on the property in order to have a short-term rental.

The city says the registry would improve their communication with landlords during a time when housing is in such high demand.

“Making sure that our housing stock, especially in a place and in a time when the cost of housing is and the vacancy rate is so low, it’s part of a strategy of making sure that we’ve maximized the amount of homes that are available for people to live in,” said Paul Conner, the director of planning and zoning for South Burlington.

Conner says it would cost about $100 to register a rental and the city would use that money to inspect properties.

