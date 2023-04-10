Treasurer Pieciak to announce housing, climate investment

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s treasurer is slated to announce a big investment in Housing and Climate Initiatives.

Mike Pieciak will be in Rutland Monday afternoon announcing details of the “10% in Vermont” local investment program. The program authorizes the Treasurer to invest up to 10% of the State’s average daily cash balance for economic development in Vermont.

$85 million in long-term loans for housing and climate projects will be available at what he says are favorable interest rates. That announcement is happening at the Bardwell House at 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.