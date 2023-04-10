Tupperware warns company could go out of business

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products at a Tupperware party in Bellflower, Calif.(AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your family’s favorite iconic storageware could soon be history.

Tupperware is barely staying afloat.

The company said it is looking for financing because it doesn’t have enough cash to fund its operations.

Tupperware is also exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Stocks plunged 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange also warned Tupperware could be de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

The 77-year-old business has struggled to stay relevant and attract younger customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly threatening customers and...
Vt. man arrested for allegedly threatening store customers with knife
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
Winooski Necessity Store
Winooski School opens ‘Necessity Store’ for students and community
Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome families at the White House Easter Egg...
Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
Lights Out: Missing headlight or taillight visual clues could mean you're piloting a phantom vehicle
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint says a ruling by a federal judge on the abortion pill...
Balint says judge’s ruling on abortion pill sets dangerous precedent